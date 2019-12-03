‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Nude Colored Skirt While Dancing To Christmas Music

Once again, Yanet Garcia is turning heads on social media with another insanely hot new video post. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram are well aware, Garcia is wildly popular on the platform and she boasts an impressive following of over 12 million. While she usually floods her page with bikini-clad photos and other NSFW shots, Garcia also delights her followers with a ton of other content as well.

In the most recent video clip that was shared for her legion of fans, the stunner appeared to be having a great time on the set of her show. In the caption, the model tagged herself at a television studio in Mexico and expressed her excitement over the fact that it is almost Christmas. The studio was all decorated for the holidays, with a number of lit-up trees and garland on set. Garcia looked as happy as could be while dancing around to Christmas music.

For her part, the stunner wore her long, brunette locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She showed off her beautiful figure in a high-waisted nude skirt that hit just below her knee. On top, Garcia showed off her tiny waist in a cropped yellow cardigan. She completed the chic look with a pair of clear heels.

The video has only been live on her page for under an hour but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 17,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more commented on the video to let Garcia know that they were also thrilled that it is almost Christmas. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Happy christmas and holiday new year, you sexy thing,” one follower commented on the photo.

“All I want for Christmas is You,” a second fan added with a red heart emoji attached to the end of their comment.

“You’re very gorgeous,” another gushed with a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia got festive in another gorgeous shot, that time rocking a pair of tiny daisy dukes, a white shirt, and a black duster while she posed on the set of her show in front of a big Christmas tree. That photo racked up over 141,000 likes.