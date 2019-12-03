Khloe Kardashian ‘Blindsided,’ Rejects Caitlyn Jenner’s Claim That They Don’t Speak

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she and Khloe Kardashian don’t talk much after she came out as transgendered. But Khloe rejects Caitlyn’s claims, and sources say that the reality star feels blindsided and hurt by the claim.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn, who is currently appearing on the Australian competition reality show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, says that her process of transitioning, which she began 5 years ago, put a wedge between her and her step-daughter.

“I went through every kid, and Khloé, for some reason, was p*ssed off about something through this whole process,” Caitlyn said. “Honestly it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since. We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Apparently, Khloe was surprised to hear the accusation. Sources say that the Good American founder is confused by Caitlyn’s statement and refutes it. She feels that there is no lost love between them and reportedly says she loves the person who raised her.

As TMZ points out, there is plenty of evidence to support Khloe’s contradiction. For instance, the timing doesn’t work out. Caitlyn started transitioning in 2015, which is when the family found out that the former Olympian wanted to make the change.

Then there is the photographic evidence that Khloe was there to celebrate Caitlyn when she accepted an ESPY award and numerous family photos showing the two together for various events like holiday parties and birthday celebrations.

While the two have apparently had some challenges in the past, she reportedly doesn’t feel that they are on the outs these days. Rumors swirled after it appeared that Khloe iced out Caitlyn on her 70th birthday, but the reality star was apparently working and couldn’t be there. To make up for it, she sent flowers and sent a birthday wish to her step-parent to make up for missing the celebration, according to TMZ.

As PopCulture reports, some of the other Kardashians are not happy with Caitlyn’s comments, as well.

“The Kardashians, especially Khloé are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,”an insider said. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”

“One thing for sure is that they’re plotting to seek revenge by slamming Cait’s actions on KUWTK,” the source said. “No one can contact Caitlyn during her time in the jungle to warn her to stop talking unless ITV set it up.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is the first year that Caitlyn hasn’t spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her family, and it was while speaking about her missing her family that she spoke about the alleged beef between her and Caitlyn.