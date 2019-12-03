Marvel Releases The Official Teaser Trailer For ‘Black Widow’

Marvel Studios has released the official teaser trailer for their next big movie, Black Widow. Actress Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the upcoming solo film.

The last time we saw Johansson in a Marvel movie was in this year’s epic Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, her character did not make it out of the final battle alive. Her solo film will be set in the past, following the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Out of the original six Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye — Black Widow and Hawkeye are the only two characters not to receive a solo film. Marvel has been taking steps to rectify this. Black Widow will receive her own movie, and Hawkeye will star in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Black Widow will follow Natasha on a new adventure where she will reunite with some of her old Russian friends and take down a new villain. The trailer shows the former KGB assassin meeting with Yelena Belova, Melina, and Alexei Shostakov.

Aside from action sequences, quick introductions to new characters, and glimpses of Natasha’s past, the teaser trailer doesn’t give fans much to go off of in terms of plot. Marvel is known for its intense secrecy, so this is not too surprising. It’s still unclear what the “new threat” will be.

Aside from Johansson, Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and O-T Fagbenle.

Fans have been waiting for the first female Avenger to get a movie all own her introduction in Iron Man 2. Reactions to the teaser trailer have been very positive. Many were impressed with the title sequence in particular.

“[T]his is Natasha Romanoff’s world, and we are all just living in it,” said one Twitter user.

“[N]atasha romanoff is already the owner of 2020,” joked another fan after seeing the trailer.

Other fans expressed why seeing Black Widow leading a film is so important to them.

The reason why I’m excited for #BlackWidow is because I’ve grown up reading the comics & fell in love with HER ORIGIN STORY. She has been conditioned to be this cold & ruthless spy but overcame that & found/built a new FAMILY. Such a complex character!

Black Widow will be the third official superhero movie based around a female hero. It follows in the footsteps of films like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel.

Black Widow will be released in theaters on May 1, 2020.