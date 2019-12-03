Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Dealing With Daughter’s Preteen Years

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska dealt with her anxiety. Now, a new preview for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special which will air on Tuesday night shows Chelsea opening up about her anxiety as well as navigating the preteen years with her oldest daughter, Aubree.

Sharing the stage with two of her co-stars, Leah Messer and Jade Cline, Chelsea sits on a couch between her two co-stars. The mom-of-three looks absolutely stunning in a red jumpsuit and she is wearing her red hair down. Reunion host Nessa talks to the girls about what “stuck out” to her from the past season and Chelsea admits that it was her anxiety.

Chelsea said, “Like I can’t explain… whatever you see, you know on TV, and whatever you see when I show up somewhere, there’s so much more that has happened to get me even here.”

Speaking to Chelsea about her anxiety, reunion host Dr. Drew asked, “but it’s treatable and it gets better?” to which the mom-of-three exclaimed, “Yes!”

Throughout the season, fans have watched as Chelsea battled her anxiety. During a trip to Minnesota to take her daughter Aubree to a concert, she revealed to her husband that she was about to have a panic attack. Throughout the season, Chelsea was more and more open about her anxiety and would even take to social media during the show to talk with her fans. Last month, she chatted with fans on Twitter and admitted that she was making progress. She explained that there is “light” at the end of the tunnel.

"At the end of the day, we're all trying to be good moms." ???? We're catching up with the moms tomorrow night on Part 1 of the #TeenMom2 Reunion! pic.twitter.com/4zKPFHbjeq — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 3, 2019

Host Nessa then asked Chelsea Houska how her three kids are doing and she opened up about her 10-year-old daughter Aubree being a preteen now.

“Oh my gosh, they’re good. So Aubree, she is 10 and it’s just those preteen years you guys, attitude and like they’re just never happy you try to like do things and they’re like, ‘that’s not cool anymore.’ But, she’s great and she’s such a good big sister,” Chelsea revealed.

She then talked about her 2-year-old son Watson who she admitted is “so sweet.” When it comes to her youngest daughter, Layne, Chelsea admitted that she is her “wild child” saying that her 1-year-old daughter is “naughty” and “feisty.” She then revealed that, at one time, they called her “sweet baby Layne,” but they no longer do, but rather refer to her as “Laniac.”