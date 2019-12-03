‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam, Hope, Beth & Douglas Celebrate Thanksgiving

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 4 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will celebrate a rather special day. In fact, the couple never thought that they would ever spend a single holiday with their daughter, let alone Thanksgiving, per She Knows Soaps.

It has only been a few months since Liam and Hope discovered that their daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), is alive. They thought that she had died during childbirth and it had a dramatic effect on their lives. They grieved for the daughter that they thought that they had lost and even had their marriage annulled.

However, now that Beth has been found, they have found great joy in the infant. Both of them have taken the time to get to know their baby and establish a bond with her.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that they are looking forward to their first Thanksgiving with Beth. They will realize that they have so much to be grateful for. Not only is Beth alive, but they will be able to raise her and share in her life. It will be a big day for the couple as they count their blessings and realize that they have so much to be grateful for.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at #BoldandBeautiful! What are you thankful for? pic.twitter.com/tJReRrfAMP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2019

The Inquisitr also reports that it will be a big day for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). This will be the little boy’s first Thanksgiving without his mother, and yet he will also be spending it with his new mother. While he may be sad about Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), Douglas has a reason to celebrate too. Hope recently became the little boy’s legal guardian and he already calls her “Mommy Hope.”

Hope and Liam are sure to be extra sensitive to Douglas this holiday. They don’t want him to feel left out and will try to make new traditions with the little boy. Thomas may also want to spend some time with his son on Thanksgiving and they may gather around the table at the Forrester mansion.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas and Liam will get into a squabble. While Liam loves Douglas, he never actually thought that he would be raising the little boy. It’s only a matter of time before Thomas exploits this to score points with Hope. Thomas knows that he needs to drive a wedge between Hope and Liam and he may use Douglas to achieve his goal.