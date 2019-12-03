Kourtney Kardashian Gets Blasted For Drinking Bottled Water After Criticizing Her Sister For Doing The Same

Kourtney Kardashian tries to live a more eco-friendly life than some of the rest of her family, and she has even called them out in the past for their not-so-green actions. Most recently, the reality star called out sister Kim Kardashian’s bottled water habits. But her latest green quest has some people calling her out for what they see as hypocrisy after she was spotted using a plastic water bottle herself.

According to People, Kourtney criticized Kim for drinking out of plastic water bottles on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But later in the very same episode, Kourtney can be seen sipping out of a single-use plastic bottle.

The two sisters met up to discuss the clean up of one of the most polluted areas in the country, the Santa Susanna Field Laboratory in Los Angeles. While on the topic, Kourtney pushed Kim to ease up on her bottle use.

“We’re trying to change the law. You do need to change, too,” Kourtney said to her sister.

“With water bottles? Okay, you’re right,” Kim acknowledged.

“I’m only having these from now on,” Kourtney said while holding up a reusable bottle.

A short while later, fans clocked the eldest Kardashian sister doing exactly what she warned her sister not to do.

When fans called her out for the incongruity, Kourtney responded, admitted that she isn’t “perfect.”

“Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian s**t for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water. So chaotic, I love it,” one fan wrote.

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of the episode showing Kourtney sipping from a small plastic bottle while standing outdoors. Kourtney often stays out of the fray when it comes to social media controversies, but she wasn’t afraid to address the situation on Twitter with her fans.

“I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there,” she said. “And no I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true.”

Kourtney has been public about her efforts to green up her life, often speaking about her healthy diet and heading to Washington D.C. to push for more regulation in an effort to promote clean beauty products.

As Us Magazine reports, shortly after the confrontation with her sister, Kim threw out all of her plastic water bottles.

On Monday, Kim wrote in her Instagram stories that she uses glass water bottles now after tossing out all of her plastic bottles. In the post, she showed off a glass bottle labeled Good American, the brand that belongs to her sister Khloe.