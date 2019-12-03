Sadie Robertson Stuns In Mismatched Bikini While Christian Huff Calls Her His ‘Smokin Wife’

Sadie Robertson appears to be having the trip of a lifetime on her Honeymoon with husband Christian Huff. With just one week of marriage under her belt, the Duck Dynasty star looks incredibly happy with her man by her side. During their tropical getaway, Huff had been pretty silent on social media up until yesterday, when he shared two hot photos from their getaway, both of which showcased the couples’ amazing figures.

In the first photo in the series of two, Robertson and Huff were all smiles, posing with a gorgeous blue ocean just at their backs. Huff showed off his chiseled body in a pair of powder blue swim trunks that hit well above his knee while he accessorized the look with a black hat, a pair of large black sunglasses, and black slides. For her part, Robertson rocked a mis-matched bikini that featured a pink bandeau top and a pair of tiny white bottoms while she flaunted her toned legs and taut tummy.

The reality store wore her long, dyed locks slicked back in a high ponytail and appeared to be makeup-free in the stunning shot. In the second photo in the deck, the famous duo were all smiles for the occasion, this time posing on a set of lounge chairs. Once again, their amazing bodies were on display for the camera as they sat by a pool and enjoyed some tacos and chips.

In the caption of the post, Huff gushed over what a great time that he had on the trip with his new wife, adding a flame and palm tree emoji. The post has only been live on his page for a few short hours but it’s already earned him a ton of attention from fans with over 82,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Sadie know that she looks gorgeous while countless others wished the newlyweds well.

“GOOD LOOKING COUPLE. CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Will have some BEAUTIFUL babies!!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their post.

Loading...

“Barbie and Ken,” a second fan added with a few heart emoji attached to the end of the comment.

“So happy for you guys! Sadie looks smoking hot,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Huff and Robertson tied the knot back on November 25 in a beautiful ceremony. For her part, Robertson dressed like a classic bride, rocking a silk mermaid gown with elbow length gloves to match. In turn, Huff also looked dapper in a black tuxedo that was tailored perfectly to fit his body.