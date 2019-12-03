Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Thomas’ Rift Deepens

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 4 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will need to face the music. The designer recently made some shocking decisions about his son, and his father and sister will confront him about it, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge & Steffy Confront Thomas

Thomas signed Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) custody papers giving her equal rights to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). This means that she has even more say over Douglas’ life than his own flesh-and-blood grandfather and aunt. Thomas will now need to consult Hope on everything which affects Douglas and he won’t enjoy the autonomy he had before.

This will be the first time that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will actually be able to confront Thomas, per The Inquisitr. They feel that Thomas did not make a decision in Douglas’ best interest. After all, Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) shouldn’t get a say in the little boy’s life Of course, the designer will have a ready answer for his angry family.

Thomas Replies On The Bold and the Beautiful

The soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas will tell them that he signed the adoption papers for Douglas’ sake. The little boy loves Hope and sees her as a mother figure. Douglas has repeatedly asked for “Mommy Hope” to be his mother and he wanted to give his son his heart’s desire.

But Ridge and Steffy will likely see through Thomas’ argument. They feel that Thomas signed the paperwork so that he could get what he wanted. Thomas is obsessed with Hope and would do anything to keep her in his life. By signing the custody papers, Thomas would guarantee that Hope is in his life forever. They now share a bond that cannot be broken and is far more enduring than a marriage or any other agreement would be.

Thomasd & Steffy Forrester’s Rift Deepens

Of course, the argument will only serve to further the rift between Steffy and Thomas. Steffy is still mad with Thomas for keeping her daughter’s real identity a secret. His actions hurt her when he didn’t tell her that “Phoebe” was actually Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and she had to give up the child that she raised as her own.

The argument will also make Thomas more determined to dethrone Steffy from her position as co-CEO. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will come up with the idea that Hope For The Future and Intimates face off in a fierce fashion show competition.