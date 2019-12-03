Instagram Model Violet Summers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Bra & Matching Underwear

The stunner sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Tuesday, model Violet Summers shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos show Violet kneeling on a bed with a brick wall in the background. The 20-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in a sheer, olive green bra and matching panties from the clothing brand, Lounge Underwear. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Violet’s incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. The social media star kept the sultry look relatively simple and chose not to wear any accessories.

The brunette beauty wore her long hair down and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

Throughout the photoshoot, Violet changed up her poses, ever so slightly. In the first image, she gripped her bra straps and gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth open. For the following photo, the model pulled down her bra, almost completely exposing her nipples.

In the caption, the model stated that she was on the lookout for a significant other. She implored followers to tell her why she could possibly be interested in dating them.

Unsurprisingly, many of Violet’s admirers flocked to the comments section to list attributes, that may be perceived as attractive.

“I’m extremely protective of women, I’ll do anything I can to satisfy you. My love for you will last a lifetime,” assured one commenter.

“I can think of [a] few things why you should date me. I can take you anywhere in Europe and I’m [an] expert at cuddling and anything else you desire. You always look so gorgeous,” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of kiss face and pink heart emoji to the comment.

Some followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are the most wonderful angel I have ever seen,” gushed a fan.

Loading...

“You’re so beautiful and flawless,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Violet has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 35,000 likes.

This is not the first time that the Instagram influencer has posted explicit photos of herself on social media. Recently, Violet drove fans wild by uploading a picture, wherein she wore a skimpy string bikini. The model showed off her perky derriere in the tiny two-piece.