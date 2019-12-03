Bella Hadid Rocks Itty-Bitty Rainbow Bikini And Snacks On French Fries During Pool Day In Miami

Bella Hadid is in Miami this week for the international Art Basel fair, which kicks off on December 5 and will go through the weekend. Ahead of the event, the babe found some time to relax by the pool with her gal pals, where she looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail showed Bella enjoying some fun in the sun on Tuesday as she lounged outside at her hotel’s pool with friends. She was rocking an itty-bitty two-piece that did way more showing than covering up, and did nothing but favors for her stunning, slender frame.

The 23-year-old’s bikini boasted a bold, abstract print in a myriad of bright colors that alone was enough to turn heads, though the babe’s flawless physique had likely already done the job. The swimwear consisted of a tiny top with triangle-shaped cups that left more than an eyeful of cleavage very much on display. It tied in a halter style around her neck, and was again knotted in the small of her back, highlighting her trim torso.

Bella also sported the matching bottoms of the swimsuit set, which upped the ante of her look even more. The skimpy garment covered only what was necessary, and exposed her booty almost entirely thanks to its daringly cheeky style. Its thin, curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, further accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

The supermodel added a pair of dangling hoop earrings for a bit of bling, and wore a pair of trendy, tortoise-frame sunglasses to shade herself from the sun’s harsh rays. Her short, dark locks were slightly damp and slicked back to her head, likely from dip in the refreshing water.

When not swimming, the babe sat on a plush lounge chair surrounded by friends. They all appeared to be in high spirits as they chatted while snacking on a plate of french fries and sipping on fruity cocktails.

Bella often makes headlines for her sexy looks both on and off the runway, as well as for the many campaigns she is featured in. She recently shared a duo of snaps to Instagram from one of her photo shoots that her 27 million followers absolutely loved.

In the double social media update, the model sported an androgynous look that included a black moto jacket, which was unzipped to expose some serious sideboob to her audience. They certainly did not seem bothered by the NSFW showing of skin, however, instead awarding the upload nearly 800,000 likes.