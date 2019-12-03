Kaia Gerber Stuns In $1,200 Bra & Sheer Skirt At The British Fashion Awards

Kaia Gerber was a presenter at the British Fashion Awards yesterday, and stunned in her eye-catching outfit. Although she kept thing simple as far as color — she only wore black-and-white — the bra that she wore was reportedly a $1,200 item, according to Page Six. It had a simple cut with small, pearl embellishments. These were placed at the top of the bra near the strap, along with another pear accent towards the center of the bra.

The model paired her top with a high-waisted skirt, which was also sheer. It featured small, lace-like and geometric patterns throughout, with the sides being more covered thanks to the way the fabric was draped. Kaia completed her look with a pair of dark boots, which peeked through between her flowing hem.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter also styled herself by slicking her short hair back behind her shoulders, and accessorized with small hoop earrings. She also kept her makeup minimal, wearing a dash of silver eyeshadow, a little blush, and light pink lipstick.

The stunner shared a series of three photos with her Instagram fans today where she showcased her look. Kaia posed alongside the singer, Miguel, with whom she presented at the awards show. Miguel opted for a light gray blazer, which featured a fashionable rip accent in the front right.

The first photo of the set showed Kaia standing next to Miguel, the duo laughing and looking away from each other, and finally, presenting at the show. The first two photos appear to have been taken backstage.

Fans hit the comments section with a variety of messages for not just Kaia, but also for Miguel. There were many people who sounded surprised to see him considerably shorter than the model. Others focused on sending their compliments.

“You literally look like a wax figure ure unreal,” gushed a follower.

“Awww so pretty…..I love you Kaia,” wrote an admirer.

“Loved seeing you at the #fashion awards2019 last night in London – YOUR AMAZE,” gushed a fan.

“You and Miguel………this place just got hotttt,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the stunner was spotted in another outfit where she rocked a bra and pants. Except this time, it was workout gear. She wore a white sports bra and gray leggings. The bra featured a racer back design, while the leggings had sheer peelings on the back of her knees. The tight ensemble accentuated her long, slender legs, and she completed her look with a pair of sneakers.