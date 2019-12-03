Bikini Model Alexa Collins Goes ‘Green For Christmas’ In Plunging Crop Top And Matching Skirt

Alexa Collins is showing off her incredible fashion sense and flawless physique again on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Tuesday, the bikini model shared a sizzling double Instagram update to her page that was an instant hit with her 644,000 followers. The duo of photos saw the 24-year-old standing outside in the corner of a textured, white wall. The door leading out to the spot was left open as the snaps were taken, offering her audience a glimpse at what was presumably her Florida apartment. A keen eye could see that the babe had already set up her Christmas tree, which was fully decorated with shiny ornaments.

Alexa was also showing off her holiday spirit through her look the set of snaps. She looked smoking hot in a coordinated two-piece ensemble from one of her favorite brands, Hot Miami Style, that did nothing but favors for her killer figure.

The blond bombshell’s outfit boasted a deep, teal-green color, which she noted in the caption of her post she had intentionally chosen “for Christmas.” It included a long-sleeved crop top with a scandalous, plunging neckline that exposed far more than an eyeful of cleavage to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets and featured a knot detail that fell right in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, Alexa rocked a matching mini skirt that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. It fell just to her upper thighs, allowing the Instagram sensation to showcase her long, toned legs as she posed for the camera. She had it pulled up high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, as well as her flat midsection.

The Florida cutie accessorized her look with a simple chain necklace that gave it just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum locks down in voluminous waves that were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders. Alexa was also dolled up with a full face of makeup that included her signature pink metallic lip, a shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features to pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram upload proved to be popular. At the time of this writing, the photo had gotten well over 5,000 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section, talking about the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “stunning” and a “sexy sight.”

“Alexa is the hottest girl I have ever seen,” commented a third.

The bikini babe often dazzles her fans with her gorgeous outfits. Last week, she did just that when she rocked a pair of tight, distressed jeans and a cropped black sweater that teased a glimpse of her sculpted abs. The look was a huge hit, earning more than 10,000 likes and 131 comments.