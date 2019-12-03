Disney Presenting Two Livestreams This Week: Candlelight Processional And ‘Star Wars’ Dedication

Disney is inviting the whole world to take part in a couple of big events.

Walt Disney World always has a way of making things more Disney-centric, but you don’t have to be there to truly enjoy everything. The month of December 2019 is a big one in Central Florida, and two huge events will be livestreamed to those who can’t be there in the parks. All you have to do is hop online to enjoy the Candlelight Processional from Epcot and a live dedication from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on consecutive days.

While it is true that Disney would love to have more guests visiting their parks in person, the livestreams are a great way to work on that for the future. These streams give guests an idea of some things they are missing out on when they’re not there in person, and it’s a great way to spend an evening, too.

As is the same each year, Christmas is celebrated in a huge way at Walt Disney World, and 2019 is no different. On the evening of Tuesday, December 3, 2019, guests will be able to watch a livestream of the Candlelight Processional from Epcot with Neil Patrick Harris as the celebrity narrator.

The Disney Parks Blog will have a new post on its site beginning at 8:10 p.m. EDT for the livestream. With a live orchestra in front of him and a massive choir behind him, NPH will sing and read the “Christmas Story” for all to hear and enjoy.

Join us tonight at 8:10 pm EDT for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream of "Candlelight Processional" from Epcot, featuring celebrity narrator Neil Patrick Harris! https://t.co/WCLvvkeFCM pic.twitter.com/lUxtfK3N93 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 3, 2019

Neil Patrick Harris has been one of the celebrity narrators year after year at Epcot, and his performances are always very popular. Many guests actually stand in line for hours during the days he is at the Candlelight Processional to make sure they get a seat.

Wednesday won’t be the only livestream from Walt Disney World this week, though, as Disney’s Hollywood Studios is presenting one as well.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed that on the evening of Wednesday, December 4, 2019, there will be a livestream of the dedication of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This brand new attraction will open in Hollywood Studios on Thursday, but Disney wanted to give fans a first look at its acceptance into the new space.

Join us Dec. 4, at 6:55 pm EST for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream of the official dedication of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/RKuBpacSZh pic.twitter.com/dictYW91Zd — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 3, 2019

The dedication ceremony will take place on Wednesday night with the livestream beginning at 6:55 p.m. EDT. Disneyland’s version of the new attraction will come in a few weeks when it opens to all guests on January 17, 2020.

Walt Disney World loves having guests fill up their parks during the holiday season or during any time of the year, but they want to give back when you can’t be there. The two livestreams being presented this week will not only include everyone around the world but give more of a reason for you to visit in the future.