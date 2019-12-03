Katy Perry Sizzles In Red Sexy Santa Claus Costume: ’25 Days Of Cozy Advent’

Katy Perry shared a picture of herself dressed in a sexy red Santa outfit recently on Instagram. The image is part of the promotion for her new Christmas song called “Cozy Little Christmas.”

In the picture, Perry sat in a bright yellow lounge chair, which was in front of a palm tree decorated with some colorful Christmas ornaments. She wore a strapless red velvet Mrs. Santa lingerie-style outfit that featured white faux fur across her chest and hips. The garment featured a deep neckline that went almost to the matching jewel-studded belt that the singer wore around her waist. However, with the fur, much of her cleavage was obscured despite the plunging neckline. The “California Gurls” singer paired matching long red gloves with fur at the top with her sexy outfit, and jewels were hanging from both her elbows. On her legs, Perry wore nude tights with sparkly rhinestones on them.

She further accessorized her look with white glasses featuring red lenses, which she wore low on her nose and peered out over the top of them. Sparkly earrings dangled from her ears.

The blond bombshell wore her shiny hair in pin-up style curls, and she placed a red Santa hat atop them at a jaunty angle. Perry’s flawless red lips nearly stole the show for her makeup, but her artfully blushed and highlighted cheeks and deep blue eyes also popped and really brought the whole look together.

Perry pointed her fans to her new Christmas song as well as reminded them of her 25 Days of Cozy advent calendar reveal in the caption. The singer’s followers on the popular social media platform showed her lots of love for the look as well as the details. Nearly 580,000 Instagram users took the time to hit the “like” button on the post while more than 3,300 dropped a comment giving the singer some positive feedback. Several people felt the advent calendar idea was a great one, and hundreds commented on how great the singer looked in the picture.

“OMG Mrs. Claus never looked better,” replied a fan with a heart emoji.

Loading...

“So stunning!!! You’re my Santa. I can’t wait to see what the rest of 25 days of cozy brings,” gushed another who also included both green and red heart emoji for a Christmasy feel.

“Yes, Miss Perry Claus,” a third fan replied.

” I love you so much. It is so nice to be Katy Cat, and my Christmas gift will be your music video,” a fourth happy follower wrote.