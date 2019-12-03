Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Curves In Sheer Pink Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Ana Cheri sent pulses racing on Tuesday morning with a new NSFW photo on her Instagram feed. In the shot, the model rocked a lacy lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

In the photo, Ana sat on a white bed in front of a cream-colored backboard. A painting could be seen on the wall above her. She rocked a see-through, pink lace bralette with unique, slightly off-the-shoulder sleeves. The feminine top did have a bit of padding, but hardly did much to cover up her busty chest, which spilled out at the top. The model’s toned, tan abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching lacy underwear.

The bottoms, which seemed to be a thong, featured two lacy straps on the sides that traveled around to her backside and sat high on her hips, showing off Ana’s curves.

Ana accessorized the sexy display with a small, silver necklace and a silver bracelet. Her makeup look matched her outfit in pink hues, including eye shadow, blush, highlighter, and pale pink, shiny lips. Ana’s long, brown hair fell down one shoulder and her back in luscious waves.

Ana posed on her knees for the photo with her legs spread slightly apart, putting her shapely thighs on full display. She gently rested one hand on her thigh while the other held on to the comforter underneath her. Tilting her head slightly, the Cheri Fit founder gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 60,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in just under an hour. Fans left plenty of praise for the fitness guru’s flawless physique.

“Wow.. You look great in that lingerie set,” one fan said.

“Good morning Ana, beautiful dress, hot lips, attractive eyes,” another user wrote with several emoji.

“Today is wonderful. Have a wonderful day girly,” a third follower added, referencing Ana’s caption.

“Can I use it as my new wallpaper? also you the best in the game..keep it up,” a fourth person said.

Ana has certainly been killing her Instagram game recently, which her fans are likely very happy about. On Monday, the stunner updated her account with a hot new mirror selfie. In the shot, Ana rocked a tan, long-sleeved crop top, which she pulled up slightly to show off her abs. She also turned around to show off her spectacular derriere in a black thong. That post garnered over 200,000 likes.