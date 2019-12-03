Lisa Snyder Charged With Murder Of Her Two Young Children After Claiming They Killed Themselves

She claimed the kids, aged four and eight, killed themselves after being bullied.

A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly told police that her two children had killed themselves has been charged in their murder, CNN reports. The kids were eight and four years old.

Lisa Snyder, 36, was arrested this week and charged with the September 2019 murders of her kids, eight-year-old Conner and four-year-old Brinley.

Warning: The next few paragraphs contain content that may be disturbing to some readers.

On September 23, police were called to Snyder’s home in Albany Township. When they went into the basement, they found the two children, clinging to life and hanging from dog leads. Below their bodies were bar stools that appeared to have been knocked over.

The kids were taken to a nearby hospital, where they both died days later.

Snyder purportedly told the police that the children had killed themselves.

As for Conner, she allegedly told police that the young man had been experiencing bullying at school because of his weight.

“He tells me he hates school, every day he tells me he doesn’t want to talk about school,” she said.

Further, she allegedly told police that she had tried to have conversations with Conner about suicide and self-harm.

According to her version of events, on the day the kids were found hanging in the basement, they had been playing downstairs in the basement. Snyder purportedly said that she had been downstairs with the kids, putting away laundry, when she went out for a smoke. When she came in, she says, she found that they were hanged and called 911. According to police, she didn’t go back downstairs again.

NEW VIDEO: Lisa Snyder walks out of PSP Hamburg in handcuffs. She refused to answer my questions. @69News pic.twitter.com/lhPOKGPhzg — Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) December 2, 2019

Loading...

Berks County District Attorney John Adams says, via Chicago’s WLS-TV, that he wasn’t convinced of Snyder’s claim that the kids had committed suicide.

“Eight-year-olds, generally, that I am aware of, do not commit suicide, so of course we had questions,” he said.

There were other aspects of Snyder’s story that didn’t add up, according to Adams. For one thing, Snyder had allegedly ordered the dog lead online, and picked it up at a retailer, just days before the children had died. For another, Conner had a physical disability that would have prevented him from operating the mechanism that killed him and his sister. Snyder, for her part, had purportedly told neighbors before the kids’ murders that she was depressed and that she “didn’t care anymore about her kids.” She had also allegedly binge-watched episodes of the TV show, “I Almost Got Away With It,” and had allegedly searched online for methods of hanging.

During the investigation, authorities also found photos that allegedly depicted Snyder sexually abusing a dog.

She’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, cruelty to animals and sexual intercourse with an animal.