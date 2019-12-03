Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Top

The cosplayer sizzled in her most recent Instagram update.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading yet another tantalizing post for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The close up photo appears to have been taken in a bathroom, with wooden cabinets and hand towels in the background. The 31-year-old tilted her head, as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly. She sizzled in a plunging burgundy top, that left little to the imagination. The figure-hugging shirt put her incredible cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Erica accessorized the look with her signature hoop nose ring.

In the photo, the cosplayer also debuted her new hairstyle, which consisted of somewhat subtle teal highlights. The brunette beauty wore her long locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and matte, wine-colored lipstick that perfectly matched her top.

In the caption, Erica asked her followers if they liked her brightly colored streaks. She also advertised for the content available on her personal website.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Erica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart and fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more expressive in their praise.

“How beautiful you are, it’s always nice to see your photos,” wrote a fan.

“You are so beautiful your smile is captivating,” said a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Stunningly beautiful!!! And the color [of your hair] looks great against the dress and your skin!!” chimed in another Instagram user.

One follower went as far to say that Erica’s attractiveness could be potentially dangerous.

“Girl you will cause traffic accidents with that top!” quipped the commenter.

The model graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Erica has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she often uploads rather explicit posts. Recently, the beauty drove fans wild by posting a provocative photo, which pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. For the photoshoot, Erica wore a pair of red, polka dotted underwear and an unbuttoned plaid shirt. That post has been liked over 56,000 times since it was uploaded.