Donald Trump Says He Doesn’t Know Prince Andrew Despite Photos Showing Them Together

Disgraced British Royal Prince Andrew is the latest person the president has claimed to be unfamiliar with amid scandal.

During a press conference at the NATO summit in London on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reportedly denied knowing Prince Andrew amid the growing backlash against the British royal and his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, The Washington Post reported, but photos seem to tell a different story.

“I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story,” the president reportedly told reporters.

As The Washington Post pointed out, a tweet from Prince Andrew’s official Twitter account shows the president walking side-by-side with the prince, also known as the Duke of York.

The tweet was sent in June of this year, and shows Trump on a visit to the U.K. walking alongside Prince Andrew, who appears to be smiling in the photo. In another picture included in the set of photos, Prince Andrew can be seen looking on as the American president shakes hands with then-British Prime Minister Theresa May at St. James Palace.

????????????????On Day 2 of the #USStateVisit, The Duke of York & Prime Minister @TheresaMay welcome President Donald Trump @POTUS to St James’s Palace for a UK/US Senior Business Leaders Group Breakfast Meeting. pic.twitter.com/NfvniwmQKX — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) June 4, 2019

As The Washington Post reported, the denial came the day after the royal’s accuser – Virginia Roberts Giuffre – appeared on BBC to repeat her allegations against him. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and has said he doesn’t recall meeting Giuffre.

Another photo shared to Twitter shows seems to show the American president, First Lady Melania Trump, the British royal, the late Epstein, and his still-missing alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell at a party.

Trump just said "I don't know Prince Andrew, but that's a tough story, it's a very tough story, I don't know" Here he is not knowing him at Westminster Abbey, taking a nice stroll on a separate occasion he didn't know him and finally not knowing him whilst partying with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/wpVoVdfwBn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 3, 2019

It’s been a rough few weeks for the disgraced British royal, whose relationship to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein has raised questions amid allegations from one of Epstein’s victims who has alleged she was instructed to have sex with the prince when she was just 17-years-old. Last month, Prince Andrew was reportedly “fired” from performing official duties by the Queen amid the current scandal. While his relationship to Epstein and the claims against him had caused controversy for months, things took a downward turn for the prince following a television interview last month where he struggled to explain his relationship with the late Epstein.

Per The Washington Post, Prince Andrew received backlash following the interview, in particular because he refused to say that he regretted his friendship with Epstein, who reportedly died by suicide in a jail cell in New York earlier this year amid new charges against him.

The president has frequently claimed that he doesn’t know individuals involved in scandal. The claim has been made by President Trump frequently in regard to the current impeachment inquiry and investigation into his actions with Ukraine. Per Axios, the president has claimed to not know at least seven people involved in the Ukraine scandal, including Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, and U.S. Diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor.