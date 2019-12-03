‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Pregnant Wife Mackenzie Edwards Shares Rare Photo Of Baby Jagger

Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Edwards are currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl, early next year. They already have a son together who they welcomed in October 2017. On Monday, Mackenzie took to her Instagram stories to share a new, rare photo of baby Jagger. However, she shared in the post that her son wasn’t feeling well so it was a “snuggle” day for the mom and her son.

In the new photo, Jagger is cuddled up next to Mackenzie, who is wearing a purple shirt. Both are covered with a gray blanket so fans are unable to catch a glimpse of her growing baby bump. Jagger has a pacifier in his mouth as he looks at the camera. It is clear from the expression on his face, though, that he isn’t feeling too well.

“Poor baby is sick today, cue the snuggles,” Mackenzie wrote over the picture. She also included an Instagram sticker on the photo, which was a graphic of a blue band-aid that read “sick day.” It’s a shame that baby Jagger isn’t feeling well, but he looks comfy cuddled up with his mom.

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this summer, Mackenzie has stayed relatively quiet on social media. She shared a photo of her ultrasound back in July and revealed that she and Ryan were expecting a baby girl. However, since that post, she has shared only five other photos to her Instagram and only posts occasionally to her Instagram stories. Since she posts to her stories, fans are unable to post comments, but the Teen Mom OG star may prefer it that way as some comments can end up being negative.

Last month, Mackenzie shared a photo of herself to her Instagram stories which showed her looking “unrecognizable” according to some fans. The photo showed her and baby Jagger on a lunch date together, according to the report. In the past, Mackenzie has rocked blond hair, but debuted a darker shade awhile back. In the photo, her hair was worn down and in loose waves. It was not just her hair that had fans talking, though, but also her makeup, which looked “professionally done,” according to the report. Since the photo was also posted on her Instagram stories, fans were unable to comment there, but rather took to other social media networks to talk about the Teen Mom OG star’s incredible transformation.