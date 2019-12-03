‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Shows Some Skin As Her Sweatshirt Slips Down

French beauty Thylane Blondeau stunned fans after posting a picture where her zip-up sweatshirt appeared to nearly slip down her trim torso. The model, who currently has a mammoth 3.3 million Instagram following, first found fame after being dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” at just six-years-old.

The setting for the photo is like a dreamy place, with a number of string lights hanging down from the ceiling so that the ceiling was almost completely covered by the lights. The effect is that a glowing haze permeates the photo. Behind Thylane is a lush dessert-style tree, with its long branches extending outwards past the frame.

Thylane herself unsurprisingly looked stunning. She wore a black zip-up sweatshirt, and tantalizingly appeared to be wearing nothing underneath. The garment started to slip down, showing Thylane’s shoulder and collarbone, and dipped so low that it nearly revealed some of Thylane’s bust.

In the corner of the zip-up hoodie was the image of a black and red patterned horseshoe. She wore her hair straight and sleek, with a gold barrette holding her strands in place on one side of her head.

The French beauty accessorized with a charm necklace and a pair of gold drop earrings. For makeup, Thylane favored a strong brow, with a hint of light pink eyeshadow and liquid eyeliner. She also sported some bronzer to highlight her chiseled cheekbones, and added a light pink matte lip.

The model posed facing the camera, but looking sideways to give viewers her beautiful profile. In addition, she lifted her shoulder ever-so-slightly, as if egging her sweatshirt to slip lower. She added no caption to her picture, leaving followers to interpret the picture as they wished.

The snapshot earned over 77,000 likes and a number of glowing comments.

“GOD IS A WOMAN,” one awestruck fan proclaimed.

“This is such a stunning moment captured! We are obsessed with this look,” added another user, with the star-eyed face emoji.

“Beautiful pic… You’re so cute and pretty,” wrote a third, with several hearts, a sparkle, and a flower emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” concluded a fourth, with both a heart-eye and kissing face emoji.

Though Thylane has a successful career as a model, she is also sure to maintain her status as an Instagram influencer by often posting updates to her life — like a recent trip to Disneyland Paris. Even more recently, the brunette beauty recently made a series of sultry selfies, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.