Stassi Schroeder Looks Back On Her First Season On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Schroeder said her moodiness wasn't initially appreciated on the show.

Stassi Schroeder looked back on her first season on Vanderpump Rules while attending the Glamour’s Women of the Year summit.

During the event, Schroeder reflected on the way in which fans have viewed her over the years and pointed out that qualities fans found to be negative years ago are now qualities that they appreciate from her.

“In season one, people hated the way I spoke. Now I’m praised for my conviction,” she explained, according to a report from Feme Stella on December 3.

According to Schroeder, she faced claims of being mean and entitled during her debut season on the Bravo TV reality show but is now consider to be “unapologetically honest” and appreciated for being that way. She also said that she was accused of having a bad attitude throughout the first season but is now someone viewers find relatable because everyone is moody sometimes.

In the years since she first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder has established herself as a successful businesswoman by launching her hit podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, which is now featured in a national tour, and establishing herself as a New York Times bestseller with the release of Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook in April.

Schroeder has also recently landed her own partnership with JustFab and her own digital series, which The Inquisitr revealed last month.

As for what led people to view her differently, Feme Stella pointed out that a cultural shift likely helped but noted that the main reason for Schroeder’s newfound persona is the fact that she has grown up on the show and become a very confident woman.

Loading...

While Schroeder is known to be a bit “bi*chy” at times, she doesn’t want to encourage viewers to copy her. Instead, she hopes that fans of hers will learn that it isn’t about being “bi*chy,” but about being true to one’s self.

“I don’t want anyone to hear this and think, I’m going to go be a total b*tch now. That’s not it. That’s not what I’m saying,” Schroeder explained. “I’m saying that the qualities some people might characterize as ‘bi*chy’ are the same qualities that you might need to forge your own path. I am who I am. I know what I’ll stand for and what I won’t.”

Schroeder has appeared on all eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules but was featured only in a guest-starring role during the show’s fourth season.