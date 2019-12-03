New ‘Flirty Dancing’ Dating Series To Feature ‘DWTS’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Sharna Burgess

A new dating series hosted by Jenna Dewan titled Flirty Dancing will feature two Dancing with the Stars pros, Val Chmerkovskiy and Sharna Burgess, who will work on the show as choreographers.

People Magazine reported the unique spin of this dating show is simple. Complete strangers will each be taught half a dance routine before meeting for the first time on a blind date, where the couple will dance together without saying a word to each other. Each competitor will dance with two potential love interests before choosing the person with whom they feel they have the strongest connection.

Chmerkovskiy and Burgess, who are both mirrorball winning choreographers from the ABC reality competition dance series, will be joined by dancers Dominque Kelley, Kat Burns, Travis Wall, Tyce Diorio, Chloe Arnold, and Jonathan Redavid. The show is based on the U.K. series of the same name.

Chmerkovskiy posted a photograph of himself and co-star Dewan to his Instagram page, where he revealed his thanks for being able to work with the dancer, film star, and former host of World of Dance.

Fans quickly commented that they could not wait to watch this exciting new entertainment series, including Val’s wife Jenna Johnson, who quipped that two Jennas in her husband’s life were better than one.

Another fan remarked that the photo of Val and Jenna together looked hot. Another felt the professional dancers were talented and beautiful souls, followed by heart emoji.

In a video posted to the show’s official Instagram page, Dewan spoke about how she believed both love and dancing were intertwined. She commented that for both, a great partner is essential.

“So why not dance with anybody when you can dance with everybody?” she teased in a clip to promote the exciting new series.

Loading...

“Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format — it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials of Fox Entertainment, in a statement posted by People Magazine. “It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries.”

Wade then called Dewan a “dream host” who knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. Dewan initially met her first husband, Channing Tatum, when they appeared together in the 2006 dance movie Step Up. They began dating shortly after filming wrapped and married in 2008. The couple is parents to one daughter, Everly and divorced this year after 11 years of marriage.

Flirty Dancing will premiere on FOX on Sunday, December 29.