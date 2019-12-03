Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister Brandi Sips Wine In Emerald Green Bathing Suit After ‘Migrating’ To South Africa

Brandi Cyrus looked stunning in an emerald green bathing suit while enjoying the weather in South Africa in her latest set of Instagram photos, which were posted to her account on Monday.

In the first photo, Brandi is seen relaxing in a swimming pool with a glass of wine in her hand as she smiled for the camera. Her long, blond hair was parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Brandi also opted for a natural makeup look, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a fresh face, bright eyes, and a shimmering glow. In the background of the shot green trees can be seen as the blue sky peeks through the branches.

In the second photo, Brandi is still in the swimming pool, but she snuggled up to her boyfriend, who lives in South Africa. The two kissed for the camera in the sweet snap.

In the caption of the photograph, the podcast host revealed that she migrated to South Africa for the winter — and of course to be with her beau.

Brandi’s over 1.1 million followers seemed to approve of the photos. They clicked the like button over 32,000 times while leaving more than 90 comments in the first day after it was shared to the social networking site.

“I love it there!! Maybe I should migrate too!” one of Brandi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You guys are the cutest couple,” another fan stated.

“First picture is so cute but then you swipe and WOW even cuter,” a third comment read.

“Brandi looks so happy. It’s nice to see her spending time with her boyfriend and looking like she’s just loving every second of her life!” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi recently gushed over her boyfriend in a sweet snap of the couple cozying up and looking happy together as they beamed big smiles for the camera.

“Exactly a year ago I traveled to South Africa for the first time and very unexpectedly met the guy that would turn my whole world right side up. Being back here now is surreal! I love you so much Ry,” she said of her long distance love.

That post also proved to be a popular upload for Brandi, earning her more than 28,000 likes and nearly 200 comments at the time of this writing.