Olivia Jade Reportedly Got Clearance From Parents’ Lawyers, Was Coached On What To Say Ahead Of YouTube Return

The YouTube beauty influencer reportedly followed a script for her first video following a 9-month hiatus.

Olivia Jade‘s return to YouTube — nine months after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal came to light — was cleared by the family’s lawyers, a new report reveals.

An insider told People Magazine that the 20-year-old YouTube beauty influencer not only got permission to return to the social media platform but also that she was coached on what to say in her first video back to her channel since March 10.

“Olivia got the clear from her parents and their lawyer team,” the source revealed. “She carefully followed a script. She seems very excited about starting up her vlog again.”

The insider added that while Olivia is “very happy” and “relieved” to be back, there had never been a question that she would return to her YouTube career, which features makeup and fashion tutorials.

“It was never a question if she would return, it was always about when was the appropriate time,” the source explained.

In the comments section to an Instagram screengrab of the video, fans were supportive of Olivia’s comeback. Many welcomed her back and wrote that they “missed” her vlogs and tutorials. Others said they were “proud” of her for returning to the YouTube channel she first started as a young teen.

To date, Olivia’s “scripted” return video has received more than 3,800,000 views on YouTube.

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, Olivia Jade broke her social media silence with a two-minute video titled “Hi Again,” in which she pretty much said she couldn’t say anything. The beauty star admitted she was “terrified” to post the new video. It was her first update since her parents’ arrest in March amid allegations that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

In the video, Olivia also referenced her ongoing communication with her parents’ lawyers, noting she was “legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.” As the People source noted, Olivia also confirmed she had been thinking about returning to YouTube for months and was just waiting for the right time.

The check-in with fans was a huge step for the YouTuber, who lost lucrative endorsement deals with Sephora and Tresemme in the aftermath of her parents’ scandal.

While the “Hi Again” video marked Olivia’s return to YouTube, in August she posted a controversial Instagram video that featured her flipping off the camera. In the caption to the post, Olivia tagged media outlets that reported about her family’s legal woes. An insider told Us Weekly that the family’s lawyers told Olivia not to post the picture in the first place, but she ignored them.

“Her lawyers begged her not to post anything because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury,” the source said.

It sounds like Olivia is now listening to her lawyers. The Instagram post was deleted days after actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail over the college admissions scandal, and Olivia’s YouTube return was reportedly carefully choreographed.