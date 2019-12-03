Gayle King, 64, Stuns In A Swimsuit Recreating 23-Year-Old Niece’s Bikini Pics

Gayle shared the completely unretouched swimwear photos to Instagram.

Gayle King proved that age is most definitely just a number as she slipped into two skimpy swimsuits to recreate her 23-year-old niece’s bikini photos during a recent family vacation to sunny Mexico. The stunning 64-year-old CBS News anchor shared several totally unretouched and empowering photos of herself in her swimwear to her Instagram account on December 2 as she showed off her body confidence.

The first photo in the batch upload was actually a snap of her niece, Mackenzye Schwab, as she rocked a skimpy red bikini while posing on the side of a deck that was right by the stunning blue ocean.

Mackenzye proudly showed off some skin in her plunging red two-piece that tied across the chest as she posed with her right hand on her goggles and her left on the deck to support her.

The next snap showed Gayle while she confidently pulled off the exact same pose and flashed some skin in a swimsuit.

The mom of two stunned in a multi-colored rainbow one-piece with horizontal stripes while she also appeared to go makeup-free to show her undeniable natural beauty.

In the next snap, Mackenzye slipped into a red-hot plunging swimsuit as she walked along a path and away from the beach. Gayle’s niece wowed in her one-piece as she kept her gorgeous hair natural and curly and sported a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes.

Gayle then recreated that look in her own bathing suit.

The TV personality — who recently admitted she posed nude in college — stunned in a pale blue swimsuit with a large ruffle and ruching that stretched vertically down her torso. Gayle walked barefoot along the same path as her niece and also kept her hair natural with a pair of stylish shades on her eyes.

In the caption, the star admitted that it’s become a tradition for her to recreate Mackenzye’s bikini photos while she called the upload a “celebration of cellulite cottage cheese thighs.”

She also confirmed that all the photos were completely natural as they both made a pact not to Photoshop any of their vacation snaps.

Fans heaped praise on the news anchor as she shared her message of body confidence and acceptance by slipping into her swimwear.

“You both look amazing,” one fan said.

Another added, “You look ahhhh mazing!”

“I love these real body posts as they inspire all women to be proud of your body at any age and any stage. Most beautiful pictures on Instagram I have seen. Thanks for sharing,” a third user wrote.

The twosome now do the comparison ever year, as Gayle has previously shared a look at her slipping into her swimwear alongside her niece.

As The Inquisitr reported in November 2018, Oprah Winfrey‘s longtime bestie did the same exact thing last year. For those photos, she once again adopted the same poses as Mackenzye while she flashed some serious skin in a number of different bikini looks.

At the time, Gayle told her followers, “She picks the pose & I play along.”