Chanel West Coast Flaunts Major Sideboob In Sexy Brown Bikini

Chanel West Coast took to her popular Instagram page once again to share a sexy photo to promote one of her upcoming shows. As fans know, Chanel is a woman of many talents. She has a career in music, appears on the hit MTV show Ridiculousness, and is a fashionista as well. The stunner regularly uses her Instagram page to share photos with fans and promote her businesses, which is what she did last night.

In a smoking hot new poster that was shared for her 3.3 million-plus fans, Chanel gives off major “flower power” vibes while promoting a special performance that she is doing in Las Vegas. According to the poster, the rapper will be performing at Sapphire in Sin City on December 12 as part of their 17th anniversary party. The poster asks for fans to dress in hippie attire and mentions that Chanel will be giving a performance of her hit “Sharon Stoned.”

In the photo itself, Chanel could be seen posing in profile. The bombshell leaned her head back, while closing her eyes and looking up to the sky. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight, accessorizing the look with a crown on her head. The singer appeared to be wearing a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Her body was on full display in a sexy, brown bikini that offered generous views of sideboob. She completed the sultry look with a number of white flower necklaces.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 3,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let Chanel know that she looks amazing while countless others dropped a line to let the singer know that they would be attending the show. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“I’m in Vegas that day so I’ll Slide,” one fan commented.

Loading...

“Ok.Open Bar and you performing ‘Sharon Stoner’…now how cool is that…” a second social media user chimed in.

“Have a great performance beautiful,” another added with a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel stunned in another insanely sexy look, as she rocked a low-plunging yellow dress that offered fans generous views of cleavage. She accessorized the look with giant anchor earrings as well as an anchor necklace, and she told her fans that she would be performing at Lux in Fresno, California. That post also garnered a decent amount of attention for the reality star.