‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Stuns In Lace-Up Top That Flaunts Major Cleavage

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared a triple Instagram update with her 1.2 million eager followers that showcased the realities behind her photoshoots.

The shots Kara shared in her update were all taken by photographer Jeff Thibodeau, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post. In the first snap in the series, Kara looked smoking hot in a matching crop top and skirt combination. The top she wore had a lace-up front that had a gap in the middle, showing off plenty of her cleavage as well as a sliver of her toned stomach. The sleeves of the top had some major volume, but they slipped down in an off-the-shoulder style to showcase more of her bronzed skin. Kara drew more attention to her cleavage by wearing several layered necklaces. She added a pair of hoop earrings to finish the ensemble.

The skirt she wore in the pictures had an elastic waistband and was a high-waisted style. The fabric skimmed over her curves and highlighted her incredible body. Kara’s hair cascaded down her shoulder in voluminous curls and her perfectly plump lips were parted in a seductive look. The setting sun washed over her features, making her look flawless in the snap.

The second picture she shared was a close-up of her face and upper body. Her cleavage tantalized her followers and she kept her lips parted, bringing one hand to her mouth for a seductive vibe.

The third snap in the series was a bit different from how she normally looks. Kara still rocked the same outfit, but the overall feel of the shot was much different. She had a huge smile on her face and appeared to be mid-laughter. Her eyes were scrunched up as she laughed and her body language had changed a bit as she dropped her pose and just held her body naturally. She revealed to her followers in the caption that she often finds it difficult to “keep a straight face” in photoshoots.

Her followers loved the peek into what the modeling experience was typically like for her. The post received over 20,400 likes within just 18 hours. Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Omg but this is so pretty!!” one follower commented.

Loading...

“Beautiful picture Kara,” another fan added.

A third Instagram user simply said “you are unreal.”

“What a gorgeous laugh,” wrote a fourth follower, loving the third snap in the post.

The post offering a behind-the-scenes look thrilled her fans, who also can’t seem to get enough of her normal content. Just a few days ago, Kara shared a snap in which she rocked sheer white lingerie that left little to the imagination and showcased her insane body to perfection.