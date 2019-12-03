Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Tight Abs In Cropped Red Sweater For Sunny New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her enviably toned midsection in the latest photo on her Instagram. The model looks sporty in the shared snapshot, as she rocks a red longsleeved cropped sweater. She paired the eye-catching item of clothing with a pair of loose-fitting black sweatpants and white sneakers. Emily is wearing her slightly longer than shoulder-length brown hair down in the photo but the camera is too far away to get a good look at her face. She appears to be standing in her apartment and there’s a large sofa behind her that almost matches her sweater. Sunlight is also streaming in, likely from a nearby window, surrounding the setting with pools of natural light.

Emily added a one-word caption to the post that simply said good morning to her 24.8 million fans.

The photo got over 100,000 likes and close to 250 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In those comments, fans gushed over the image.

One fan got a little poetic with their comment, and compared Emily to the flower most often associated with romance.

“You are the most beautiful of the roses,” they wrote. “You are really very beautiful.”

Others were a bit more succinct with their praise.

“Beautifully Stylish,” a second fan commented.

“You look fabulous!” a third admirer added.

A lot of the other comments were filled with more generic compliments and emoji meant to express admiration for Emily’s beauty.

This is the second recent photo in which Emily is wearing clothes that are a bit more modest than the skimpy lingerie and bikinis that she’s often seen in. In a previous photo, she’s bundled up in a and almost ankle length winter coat, seemingly made from either real or faux leather. She wore the coat over a navy-blue hoodie and matching joggers. She also seems to have worn the same white sneakers in this photo as she did in the most recent post on her Instagram page. She also donned a reddish-purple beanie in the shot and had a cup of coffee in one hand.

In the caption, Emily said that this is how she dresses when she’s in winter “mode.” The photo has been liked over 480,000 times and there are close to 1,000 people have commented on it.

The last time Emily Ratajkowski posted a bikini photo on Instagram was six days ago while she was in a tropical location. In the shot, the brunette beauty is wearing a two-piece swimsuit from her fashion company Inamorata Woman. The post has racked up 2.1 million likes and over 10,000 comments.