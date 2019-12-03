‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, November 2: Sally Mistakenly Calls Wyatt ‘Liam’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 2 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) welcoming his son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), back to Spencer Publications. Emmy (Sheryl Underwood) also produced a gift basket filled with trinkets such as tea and antacid for Bill’s son. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) were also glad that Liam had returned to the fold, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Afterward, the talk turned to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), per She Knows Soaps. Liam informed them that Hope had succeeded in adopting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Bill was surprised and correctly guessed that the dressmaker wasn’t dealing well with the turn of events.

They also discussed Wyatt and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) engagement. When pressed for a wedding date, Wyatt admitted that something felt off about his relationship. He felt that something was holding Sally back. The redhead then arrived and told Liam that she would miss him at Forrester Creations.

Later, when Wyatt and Sally were alone, he broached the topic of their wedding. He wanted to know why she had shown no interest in setting a wedding date. After they kissed, she asked him, “Are we doing this or not, Liam?” Immediately, Wyatt was upset and pointed out her faux pas. He asked the redhead why she had called him by his brother’s name.

The one and only @sherylunderwood returns to #BoldandBeautiful TODAY! RT if you’re excited. ???? pic.twitter.com/j4Eu0GlCgd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 2, 2019

The soap opera spoilers predicted that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) would take full advantage of Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) single status. Ridge told Shauna that his worries dissipated when he was with her. After they kissed, she told him that she was content to take things slowly. However, she also told the dressmaker that she loved him. Ridge passionately kissed Shauna after her admission.

Shauna surprises Ridge with her patience and understanding followed by a kiss. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/s04pLk8FpS #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gxblHEtVHr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 2, 2019

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) were enjoying some girl time. Katie was grateful to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) for giving her a second chance at life. Although Brooke acknowledged that Flo had saved Katie’s life, she could not get over Flo’s deceit.

Brooke informed her sisters that Hope was officially Douglas’ mother after Thomas signed the paperwork. Donna and Katie wondered how Ridge had taken the news. Brooke then shared that she and Ridge were no longer together. The others were aghast at the news. Donna wanted to know if the dressmaker was still staying at the Forrester mansion since Shauna was visiting there as well.

Brooke became anxious and said that she was sure that Shauna was coming on to her husband. She felt that she should have never given Ridge his ring back, but her sisters assured her that she did the right thing.