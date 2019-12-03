Sara Underwood Flaunts Insane Body In Form-Fitting Animal-Print Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood had her 9.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling snap she shared of herself in Portland, Oregon. As she clarified in the caption, the post itself was an advertisement for online retailer Fashion Nova’s Cyber Monday sale. Sara has partnered with the brand several times before.

In the shot, Sara rocked a form-fitting animal-print dress that clung to her curves. The dress had a simple scoop neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage and boasted spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The dress was a midi-length, but it had a slit up one side that came to about mid-thigh, showing off more of her toned legs. The overall look was super sexy, although Sara made it a bit more casual by layering a fuzzy coat over the top of the garment. She made sure to tell her followers exactly what the name of the dress was, in case they wanted to purchase it.

Sara’s blond locks were pulled up in a bun, with her bangs parted to either side. Her makeup was simple, although she opted for a bold, deep pink lip that added a pop of color to her ensemble. She stood in a green space with wild grass around her, but some Portland landmarks were visible behind her, including a bridge.

In the second shot, Sara showed off even more of the outfit by sharing a view from further away. As she walked, the slit in her dress got even more scandalous and exposed plenty of her toned thighs. She paired the dress with mid-calf camel boots that had a chunky heel. The final picture in Sara’s Instagram update was simply a graphic advertising the Fashion Nova sale.

The blond bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot outfit and the post racked up over 58,000 likes within just one day. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“I’m liking their flannel selection. What a sale I’ll have to get more, wow that dress looking so sexy and love them boots with it,” one follower commented.

“That dress is gorgeous,” another fan said.

“Stunning as always,” a third user added.

“Wow you look like a diva! Or a famous moviestar,” complimented a fourth.

Sara frequently partners with different companies to share sizzling sponsored posts or advertisements on her popular Instagram page. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell got all dolled up in lingerie to promote a men’s grooming company for Christmas.