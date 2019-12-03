Supermodel Gisele Bundchen Gets Flexible & Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure Doing Yoga

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to show that she is not only extremely flexible, but that she still has an amazing figure at the age of 39.

The beauty’s update showed her outside on a wooden deck covered by a thatched roof. Trees and other green foliage surrounded the deck, making it look like she was in a tranquil setting. A Rottweiler lounged a few feet in front of her.

Gisele was wearing a sleeveless, white romper with a black belt tied around her waist. The outfit looked like it was made for doing yoga, as it was slightly loose and had wide leg and arm openings.

The picture captured the model from a side angle. She was standing barefoot in a dancer’s pose in which she stood on one leg and held her other foot with her left arm. Her right arm was extended above her head to help her keep her balance. She made the pose seem effortless as she looked to the floor with a serious expression on her face. The stance also showed off her incredible figure — especially her long, toned legs. Her shapely arms and slender waist were on display as well. Her smooth skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

The stunner wore her hair up in a messy bun. The angle of the photo made it impossible to tell if she was wearing any makeup.

Gisele wrote an uplifting message in the caption. Many of her 15.5 million followers thanked her for the encouraging words while others couldn’t help but comment on how good she looked.

“Always beautiful, like Naomi. Congratulations, brazilian cultural heritage!” one fan wrote.

“If I could trade places with any human on planet earth, it would be Tom Brady lol,” joked a second admirer.

“What an inspiration,” a third fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful Gisele. Inside out,” a fourth follower said.

The supermodel’s Instagram page is a collection of snaps from her busy life. She likes to share images of her modeling adventures as well as life with her two children and her Super Bowl champion husband, Tom Brady. She recently shared a sweet photo of her snuggling up with Tom.

On Thanksgiving, she shared a message of gratitude, saying that it has the “power to shift energy and to bring positivity into every situation,” adding that she tries to find a place for gratefulness in her life everyday.