Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Flaunts Insane Abs As She Wears Nothing But Underwear

Natalie Roser shared a new photo to her Instagram feed urging her 1.1 million fans to take advantage of the final hours of Rose and Bare’s Cyber Monday sale.

On Monday, December 2, the Australian Maxim model took to the popular social media site to post a scorching hot snapshot of herself in nothing but underwear that showcased her slamming figure.

In the photo, Roser was inside an elegant room in an undisclosed location. The model rocked a two-piece underwear set in a light nude tone, which she said in the caption is her No. 1 shade. This color has a slightly pink undertone against her tanned complexion.

The set boasts an underwire bra with thin straps. Its low-cut neckline came down Roser’s chest, putting her cleavage on display.

Roser teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms whose thins straps sat low on her frame, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. Her crazy toned abs took center stage in the photo.

Roser was standing with her side to the camera and posed by placing one foot in front of the other. She had her torso turned to face the onlooker in a way that caused her abs and obliques to engage, showcasing her toned muscles and overall fit physique.

Roser wore her blond hair swept over one side and styled down in large waves that fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The model flashed a bright, big smile into the camera.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Roser’s Rose and Bare started its sale on Black Friday. Late last week, the model told her fans that the brand was offering 20 percent off on its website starting Friday.

“BIG NEWS! @roseandbare is have it’s FIRST SALE! 20% off site wide, right now. Head to www.roseandbare.com (link in my bio) to get your hands on the best ‘nude’ #underwear [red heart emoji] Go find your shade,” she captioned the post.

Her most recent post proved popular, attracting more than 16,600 likes in under a day of being published. The photo also garnered upwards of 225 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Roser’s beauty, showering her with compliments.

