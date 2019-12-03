Chelsea Houska Melts Hearts With Sweet New Photo Of Daughter Layne DeBoer Holding A Tasty Treat

Chelsea Houska took to social media to share another sweet photo of one of her adorable kiddos. As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, Chelsea uses the platform to promote projects that she is working on as well as a mix of photos of her three kids. Though it’s not every day that she posts photos of her children, when she does, she grabs her fans’ attention. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, Houska posted a snap of her youngest child, daughter Layne DeBoer.

In the caption of the image, the Teen Mom 2 star told fans that she is promoting Fokken Nuts and the new flavor of peanut butter that she helped them to develop. The beauty did not specifically mention where the photo was taken, but it appeared to be on a chair in her home. In the shot, little Layne was all smiles as she sat on a brown leather chair with a jar of peanut butter between her legs, looking straight into the camera.

In one hand, Layne held a spoon, dipping it in the tub of peanut butter as if she was just about to take a big bite. She looked as cute as could be, wearing a white onesie that had a funky brown floral pattern all over it. The sweet snapshot has only been live on her page for a few hours, but it’s earned Chelsea a ton of attention already with over 135,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

Some of the Teen Mom 2 star’s followers took to the photo to let her know that they were huge fans while countless others commented on the shot to gush over how cute little Layne is. A few more fans had no words for the adorable post and simply expressed their thoughts by using emoji. A few others pointed out how much Layne looks like her dad, Cole DeBoer.

“Coles twin but she also looks so much like Aubrey!!! What is this sorcery lol,” one fan commented on the photo.

“She looks like a miniature Cole with such a sweet and innocent smile omg,” another follower gushed, adding a pink heart emoji.

“LOVE the jar!!! She is a doll, all of your littles are adorable!” a third fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three used her popular Instagram page for another reason — to promote a Black Friday sale at Lauriebelles Boutique. As fans know, Chelsea has been working with them quite frequently and even has a clothing collaboration with them as well.