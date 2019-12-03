Miley Cyrus Admits She ‘Never Could Be Just A Normal Kid’ In Caption Of Adorable Throwback Video

Miley Cyrus admitted she “never could just be a normal kid” in the caption of an adorable throwback video she posted to Instagram. In the post, she was seated alongside the entire Cyrus clan as they appeared on a country music television show.

In the undated clip, the singer and entertainer is alongside her family, including brother Trace, mom Tish, and dad Billy Ray in an interview segment with the clan that aired on the Nashville Network.

Little Miley was asked by the show host what she wanted for Christmas. Looking like an absolute little doll, the future teen pop star wore a red holiday sweater and matching beret as she answered she wanted her “Pappaw” to be there.

The shocked host replied that was a good thing, likely stunned that such a young child would not ask for a toy or something of that nature and instead ask for a beloved relative to spend the holidays with.

Tish and Billy Ray nodded their heads in acceptance of their daughter’s answer, not appearing surprised at all by her response.

In contrast, when Miley’s brother Trace was asked what he wanted for the holidays, his response was a little more reflective of a boy his age. He asked for a dirt bike.

Miley quipped in the caption that accompanied the photo that she was a “buzz kill” and “toooo deep.” She applauded brother Trace for his fashionable mullet hairstyle and appropriate answer.

She also posted her holiday wish for this year, which was to accept climate change and for her followers to work to help fix the environment.

Her family was some of the first to respond to the sweet clip.

Sisters Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus remarked while tagging their brother Trace in their posts.

“Wow @tracecyrus way to follow up Miley’s heartfelt answer!” Brandi stated.

“@tracecyrus bahahahahahhaahhahahahaha” said Noah.

In response to his sisters’ comments, Trace stated, “Few good lookin’ mullets right there.”

“My heart is melting,” said a fan of the singer, followed by a tearful face emoji and several red hearts.

One follower enthusiastically remarked that baby Miley was the cutest ever, doing so in all caps.

Since returning to Instagram on November 30 after a month’s absence as she healed from vocal cord surgery, Miley has posted photos and videos with great frequency.

Loading...

She remembered the anniversary of the “song that was the canvas of my dreams” titled “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with a three subsequent posts. The posts included a clip of the song’s accompanying video as well as a performance video alongside Mark Ronson and several still photos of herself and Mark together.

On December 1, she shared a video of her performance of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono holiday classic “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” alongside Mark when they appeared on Saturday Night Live a year ago. She also honored one of her favorite performers, Britney Spears, by posting a heartfelt message for the singer’s birthday.