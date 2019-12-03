Sierra Skye Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Skimpy Lavender Bikini For Latest Update

Sierra Skye posted a hot new update to her Instagram feed, which has her 4.1 million followers going wild in the comments section.

On Monday, December 2, the bikini model took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny number that puts her killer curves fully on display.

In the photo, Skye is kneeling down on a patio sofa with her legs spread apart, striking a sexy pose that is bound to send the dropping temperatures back up. The model and social media influencer did not include a geotag with her post or disclose her location in the caption.

The model rocked a light purple two-piece bathing suit that flattered her figure. The bikini top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, putting her cleavage in full evidence. The top also boasted an underwire structure that pushes against her torso, further accentuating her figure. Completing the top, a set of strings tied up in the middle, adding a romantic vibe to the bikini.

Skye teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that sit very high on her sides and low on the front. The strings tie up on her hips, dangling down on to her thighs.

The tiny bottoms feature a ruched design, leaving quite a lot of skin exposed on her hip area, helping showcase the contrast between her full lower body and slender waist. According to the tag she added to the photo, her bathing suit is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand Skye often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram page.

In her caption, Skye shared with her fans that Pretty Little Thing was having a special sale for Cyber Monday of up to 80 percent off on all items.

For the shot, Skye wore her caramel hair pulled back in a high messy bun with a few strands loose at the front. She accessorized her look with a thick gold chain necklace and matching hoop earrings.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Within a few hours of being published, the snap attracted more than 75,900 likes and upwards of 520 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bikini model took to the comments section to praise her beauty by showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Perfect girl,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a flower bouquet, a red heart, and a sparkle emoji.

“‘Pretty’ is an understatement if I’ve ever heard one,” said another one.