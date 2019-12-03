Elsa Hosk Shows Off Killer Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Maxi Skirt At British Fashion Awards

Elsa Hosk attended the 2019 British Fashion Awards on Monday evening in a beautiful two-piece gown that likely had jaws dropping. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a few photos of the look on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans.

Elsa included four official photos from the evening in her latest post, all in which she posed on a red carpet with a wall of greenery behind her. The stunning model rocked an ultra-tiny, shimmery gold crop top that only covered the necessary parts of her chest and left a bit of cleavage exposed. Elsa’s top was also slightly sheer, which was noticeable in two close-up photos.

She paired the top with a matching gold maxi skirt that appeared to wrap in the front. The tightly-wound bottom hugged her hourglass figure and sat well below her bellybutton, exposing her rock-hard abs. The skirt was floor-length but still made Elsa’s pins look extra-long.

Elsa skipped the accessories and allowed the glittery outfit to speak for itself. However, she did rock a bold makeup look, which included smoky eyeshadow, dark lashes, expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips.

Elsa’s long, blond hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. Her bangs were left out and swept to one side, styled in a small curl.

The first two photos in the post were paired side-by-side and showed a full view of Elsa’s look. In the left shot, the model had one hand up near her hair and left the other at her side. She angled her body slightly, emphasizing her curves. The other image showed off the muscles in her arms as she kept them by her sides and flexed slightly.

The other two images in the post were close-ups of her upper body, giving a good look at Elsa’s piercing, sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 147,000 likes and just over 700 comments in three hours. Famous friends and fans alike left praise for Elsa’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“How are you real?” Jordan Dunn asked.

Marianna Hewitt called Elsa a “goddess,” while Kim Kardashian left star emoji and Gizele Oliveira left fire emoji.

“My goal in life is to be like you,” one fan said.

In addition to the official photos, Elsa shared a mirror selfie of her look, which showed off just how much the dress sparkled in the right light.

The model also posted a photo of her after-party look — a black suit with no shirt or bra underneath — on Instagram on Monday night, as The Inquisitr previously reported.