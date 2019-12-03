British Brunette Bombshell Kendall Rae Knight Sizzles In Tiny Bikini

Kendall Rae Knight shared a new photo to her Instagram feed to reminisce about sunnier days by the swimming pool.

On Monday, December 2, the British bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself enjoying bikini life in a paradisiacal location. In her caption, she told her 957,000 Instagram fans that this was an illustration of how she was not spending her Monday morning.

In the photo, Knight is kneeling in the shallow part of a pool while a large wooden tray sits in front of her. Plates of tropical fruits and other breakfast foods and beverages fill up the tray. The model — who is best known for being on the popular British reality TV show Love Island— did not add a geotag or disclose her location in the caption.

Knight rocked a black two-piece bathing suit that boasts an interesting design. Her bikini top features thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that comes down on her chest, putting a bit of cleavage on display. In addition, the top is cut high at the bottom, leaving plenty of underboob exposed. Completing the cute top, an extra strap cuts below her chest, creating a cutout that further showcases her torso.

Knight teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thick straps that sit high on her sides, while coming down slightly on the front. The bottoms also boast an extra strap that connects the side straps, creating a cutout on her lower abdomen. According to the tag added to her photo, her swimsuit is courtesy of Oh Polly, a brand she often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram page.

She accessorized her look with a silver chain necklace with a lock hanging from it. Knight wore her brunette tresses pulled up in a perfect top bun. Despite being in the water, the model appeared to wear a bit of makeup, particularly nude lipstick and bronzer.

The post proved to be a success. Since going live, the photo attracted more than 22,600 likes and upwards of 73 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her photo and to engage with Knight, showering her with compliments and emoji.

Loading...

“Wow tan and fruits so cool,” one user chimed in, including hands raised, red hearts and a face blowing a kiss at the end of the message.

“Bod Kendall,” said another fan, trailing the words with drooling faces and heart eyes emoji.

“Breakfast looks great,” a third user added.