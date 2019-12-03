Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Mini Dress

Instagram model Veronica Bielik took to the photo-sharing app Tuesday to showcase her fabulous figure in a skintight mini dress.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her standing inside and wearing the form-fitting number, which was a pale pink color. It featured ruched seams on the side and hugged every inch of her body, showing off her hourglass shape and her perky booty.

The number also had a low-cut neckline with thin straps that called attention to her ample chest. The dress cut off at the top of Veronica’s thighs, giving her fans a peek at her toned legs.

The first photo showed Veronica standing near a wall, looking down. The snap captured her from the thighs up at a side angle that showed most of her front. The picture gave her followers a nice look at her flat abs as well as the curve of her derrière. The stunner was looking down with a smile on her face as she held one hand up to her shoulder.

The second picture showed the model from more of a front angle, giving her fans a good look at the feminine dress. She stood with one leg in front of the other as she flashed a big smile for the camera.

Veronica wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eyeshadow, blush on her cheeks and a matte color on her lips. She accessorized the chic look with a dainty necklace and a watch.

In the caption, she made a flirty comment and plugged the Oh Polly brand for the dress.

Her 2.4 million followers thought she looked amazing in the dress and told her so.

“Very pretty young lady you took my breath away,” said one admirer.

Loading...

“Very nice dress Seniorita! Very flattering! You look great,” a second follower wrote.

“Great smile on a pretty face,” a third fan chimed in.

“You look beautiful in that color,” commented a fourth follower.

There aren’t too many colors — or outfits — that the beauty doesn’t look good in. Her Instagram page is filled with her wearing an array of apparel, including dresses and athletic wear. She likes to flaunt her curves on Instagram, and judging from her page, one of her favorite things to wear is a bikini. She recently showed off her bare booty in a string bikini while she vacationed in the Maldives.