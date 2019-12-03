Gwen Stefani & Kelly Clarkson Sparkle In Eye-Catching Outfits

Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson are both currently judges on the seventeenth season of The Voice and looked nothing short of fabulous on the last live show.

Stefani, who is known for her bold fashion choices, stunned in a silver and pink dress. The front was covered in sequins but had a huge pink bow on one of the shoulders while the back of the garment was light pink. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the ensemble with black fishnet tights and an eye-catching pair of metallic silver over-the-knee boots. Gwen rocked white acrylic nails and pink lips that gave the ensemble an extra dash of color. To finish off the look, she sported her blond locks down but opted for a small bow on top.

Clarkson, on the other hand, wore a long-sleeved black shirt with a sparkly red layered dress over the top. She matched the color of her lipstick with her dress and nails with her shirt. The “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper wore her wavy hair down and accessorized herself with dangling down earrings.

In Stefani’s Instagram post, the duo posed for a photo on the set of the show by the big red chairs. The pair of them smiled and placed one hand on their hip. For her caption, Gwen referred to Kelly as her “homie.”

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be a hit with her 9.4 million followers.

“Your both so talented, beautiful and, soooooo nice. Totally unfair for the rest of us!” one user wrote.

“A couple of stylish queens,” another wrote.

“So much talent in one picture. You both could sing the Bible and make it even more beautiful! Sending love and support!” a third fan remarked.

“Best personalities and people,” a fourth follower commented.

For Gwen’s most recent Instagram upload, the 50-year-old also posed next to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, in the same garment. The couple flashed their teeth directly at the camera while Stefani wrapped her hand around Shelton’s neck.

Unsurprisingly, the post achieved over 47,000 likes within a number of hours.

Last week on one of the live shows, Gwen performed a medley of her hits to celebrate her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., turning 15-years-old. She opened her set with “What You Waiting For?” and jumped straight into her No. 1 smash, “Hollaback Girl.” She ended the performance with “Rich Girl” and reunited with rapper Eve, who features on the track.