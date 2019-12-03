Demi Rose Shows Off Her Massive Cleavage & Wet Hair In Racy New Selfie From Thailand

Demi Rose Mawby is ready to flood the feeds of her Instagram fans with new pics from Thailand, and she wants to know if they are ready. Unsurprisingly, her 11.1 million fanbase went crazy in the comments section.

On Tuesday, December 3, the British bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in which she showed off her famous voluptuous physique.

The photo shows Demi Rose sitting in front of a large window at the Sri Panwa luxury hotel in Phuket, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. The model and social media influencer appears to be wearing nothing on her torso, though it is hard to say for sure since the camera captures her from the chest up. This means that Demi could be wearing a strapless top or bikini.

The closeness of the camera puts her cleavage front and center, as plenty of skin is still visible in the shot. Demi is starring intently at the camera, shooting a fierce gaze with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. The model’s brunette tresses are wet and slicked back while natural waves fall over her shoulders. The dampness of her hair and skin suggests she could be sitting in a sauna or bathroom in the selfie.

Demi wore dark mascara in the shot, which elongates her lashes and adds extra depth to her gaze. Her strong, perfectly manicured brows help frame her face and add intensity to her eyes. Demi also wore bronzer on her cheeks and a rusty shade on her lips, completing her makeup.

The post was a hit among her massive following. In just a few hours, the photo racked up more than 230,000 likes and upwards of 2,000 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Demi. They also used the opportunity to engage with her caption, letting her know that they are more than ready for her pictures from Thailand.

“[A]nd im ready for it,” one user said, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“Yeah we are ready,” wrote another user, including a few red heart and fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yes [string of hands raised emoji] Beautiful girl,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the message with a series of double pink hearts.

“[D]o it do it do it.. im ready,” yet another fan added.