Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Sizzle In Red-Hot Bikini Photo

The Victoria's Secret models are stripping down to show off their matching swimwear.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae stripped down for the holidays in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram this week. The beauties once again joined forced for a tropical photo shoot to promote Devon’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, as they got into the holiday spirit with matching red swimwear.

In the snap, which the official account of the swim brand shared on December 2, the twosome could be seen striking their very best moving model poses as they walked along the sand and away from the stunning blue ocean together.

Devon opted for a pretty skimpy bikini for the new campaign as she was photographed in a fun red two-piece for her beach day. The beauty, who’s become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces after walking her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, showed a lot of skin with her legs, torso, and toned arms on full display.

The 25-year-old beauty and swimwear designer wowed in her strapless bikini, which was made up of a bandeau-style top with a fun tie design across the chest. She paired it with a pair of equally revealing bottoms that were so high-waisted they almost completely covered her bellybutton.

The briefs also featured a high-cut leg to make her already long legs look even longer as she soaked up all the sun in the tropical location. Not only did they match the top in color, but also with the same tie design across her waist.

Devon had her blonde hair down and damp for the shoot and accessorized with what appeared to be a shell necklace around her neck.

As for Lorena, she wore the same festive color but in a high-neck swimsuit design.

The 25-year-old German model showed a little less skin in her ensemble, which was a skimpy one-piece with circular cut-outs across both sides of her torso.

Her fun look also featured a tie, this time a bow across her waist that knotted in the center.

She also had her hair down as she posed alongside Devon and rocked a pair of dangly earrings in her ears to set off her fun bathing suit.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that Devon was sporting the Rosie top with the Maia bottom, while Lorena stunned in the Kaylee full-piece.

Loading...

The account also revealed that the gorgeous red color (which was described as “dark red floral”) the twosome rocked was a very special hue for the festive season and would be available to buy from December 6.

The genetically blessed twosome have joined forces to promote the newly launched brand on multiple occasions before.

One recent snap of the duo showed them matching once again – this time in skimpy white swimwear looks – as they posed together for a glamorous photo shoot on-board a luxury yacht.