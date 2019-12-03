‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Evan Bass Agrees To Pay $150K For Alleged Misleading Ads For Men’s Clinic

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite is in hot water over advertising tactics for an erectile dysfunction clinic he owns.

Evan Bass is paying up amid claims that advertisements for an erectile dysfunction clinic he owns in Tennessee are misleading. The Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite has been ordered to pay more than $150,000 to the Tennessee Attorney General for allegedly making misleading claims in ads for the Nashville-based business, TMZ reports.

According to legal documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the Attorney General filed a deceptive marketing complaint against Bass’ Tennessee Men’s Clinic. The suit cited the clinic’s alleged misleading campaigns to sell treatments for ED and other sexual function issues, with claims that the cost for the pricey treatments and potential results were misrepresented. The legal paperwork also alleges that patients at the clinic were misled regarding the amount of time they would get with real doctors.

The report notes that Bass did not admit to doing anything deceptive, but he has agreed to pay the six-figure fine.

Interestingly, the Tennessee Men’s Clinic website features a whole section devoted to the company’s advertising practices.

“We Take Advertising Seriously,” a message on the site reads.

Potential clients who have concerns about a particular ad or questions about a study, link, or statement are instructed to contact the clinic. The site also notes that the clinic only makes claims that can be backed up with “evidence in medical literature or studies.”

“If we find a way to advertise more effectively, truthfully, or professionally we will make the appropriate changes as soon as possible,” another interesting disclaimer reads.

Evan Bass’ unconventional occupation created buzz when he first showed up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2016. The single dad’s occupation as an Erectile Dysfunction Specialist was the butt of a few jokes, but he managed to carve a niche career for himself that spawned several men’s clinics in Tennessee.

In an interview with Yahoo! TV at the time, Bachelorette host Chris Harrison praised Bass as a good guy despite his unusual occupation.

“On top of being a good cocktail joke, [Evan] is a really decent guy,” Harrison said. “He is a single father raising three boys while running a chain of clinics. He is very normal and down-to-earth. He is used to the real world of working and making lunches for the kids compared to the puffed-up party guys.”

Bass met his wife Carly Waddell later that year when they appeared on The Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise. The couple’s wedding was also shown on the ABC reality show. The lawsuit news comes just three weeks after Bass and Waddell welcomed their second child, a baby boy they named Charles “Charlie” Wolfe Bass.