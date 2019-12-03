‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Focuses On Family Ahead Of Appearance On ‘Below Deck,’ Moves On From Maid Drama

Alexis Bellino recently enjoyed a night in with boyfriend Andy Bohn.

Alexis Bellino is focusing on her family with boyfriend Drew Bohn after facing backlash over a post shared about her maids on Instagram at the end of last week.

Following online backlash over the way in which Bellino seemingly threw shade at her staff, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member returned to Instagram. In the social media post, she shared a video of the three kids she shares with ex-husband Jim Bellino sitting at a table with her boyfriend and participating in the six cracker challenge.

In the caption of the photo, Bellino said it was Bohn who won the competition, but only because he had a clear advantage over her much smaller twin girls and son.

Bellino went public with Bohn early this year after splitting from husband Jim after 13 years of marriage last summer. Since then, she and Bohn have been spending plenty of time together as a family with their kids. Earlier this year, they filmed an episode of the seventh season of Below Deck with one another.

According to a report from The Decider, Bellino and Bohn will be seen chartering a yacht during an upcoming episode of the hit series later this year or early next year.

Bellino is “ready to take Thailand by storm with her rowdy crew of 40 going on 29-year-olds,” a description of the episode explained.

The report went on to reveal that a sneak peek at the upcoming episode featured Bellino and Bohn engaging in some intense PDA as Bellino was seen lying in Bohn’s lap as they enjoyed a passionate kiss.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans flooded Bellino with backlash over the weekend after the reality star and mother of three posted a photo on Instagram of a mess inside her Southern California home and blamed her maids for not checking for messes inside her furniture.

“When your couch accidentally disconnects and you realize your maids aren’t doing deep cleaning. Found two socks too,” Bellino wrote with her photo.

Following Bellino’s controversial post, she was slammed for sharing her “first world problems” and accused of acting “privileged” and “gross” by using the term “maid.”

“I usually never comment and am not trying to be snarky but the way you said ‘maids’ was really tacky,” one person said. “I have cleaning people myself and I don’t expect them to routinely move furniture.”

In response to the backlash, Bellino told her fans and followers she was just joking.