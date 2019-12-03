Serena Williams Flaunts Insane Physique In Tight Pink Mini Dress From Her Own Brand

Tennis superstar Serena Williams stunned her 11.8 million Instagram followers with a snap in which she modeled a tight, pink mini dress from her own clothing brand, Serena. She used the sizzling snap as a way to promote the Cyber Monday sale that was going on for her brand.

The look she wore in the shot was her company’s Julia Wrap Mini Dress, as she told her followers in the caption of the post. The dress had a V-neck neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage, and Serena drew more attention to the neckline by adding a delicate pendant necklace as an accessory. The dress was sleeveless and had a form-fitting silhouette that hugged Serena’s curves. It had buttons that started right at the neckline and veered off to the side, buttoning all the way down the garment before stopping a few inches above the hem.

The hem barely came to mid-thigh, exposing plenty of Serena’s muscular legs, and she made the dress slightly more scandalous by unbuttoning the lowest button on the dress to flash a few extra inches of her thigh. She opted to pair the look with flat, black, lace-up boots rather than heels and beyond the necklace and a few rings, she didn’t wear any accessories. Serena’s hair was down in glossy curls, and she had a huge smile on her face in the picture. She posed in front of a simple white backdrop that made her outfit the main focus of the shot.

Serena’s followers couldn’t get enough of the feminine look on the tennis superstar, and the post received over 144,400 likes within less than a day, including a like from model Karlie Kloss. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look from Serena’s own brand.

One follower couldn’t get over how the dress showcased the tennis superstar’s incredible legs, and commented “come thru with those legs boo.”

“Keep slaying gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

One fan said, “you look amazing! And the dress is super cute!!!”

“Loving your style queen,” another fan commented.

The toned superstar has been showcasing many pieces from her brand’s line by wearing them herself. Just a few weeks ago, the bombshell shared a picture of herself in a colorful cropped outfit that highlighted her athletic build. The look was glamorous, and Serena upped the drama by waving a huge white flag with a gold “S” on it to promote her clothing brand.