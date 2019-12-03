Michelle Lewin Squats And Rebuilds Buns In Tiny Gray Shorts: ‘Trying To Build Up’

Michelle Lewin shared a new video of herself working out on Instagram, and her followers loved it. The fitness model often shares workout videos of herself with workouts for her followers to try and showing off the correct form for various exercises with details of how important it is for building muscle.

In her latest clip, Lewin showed off her excellent squat form. The Venezuelan fitness model’s curvy backside was on full display as she worked to build it back up. The model wore a pair of high waisted heather gray gym shorts featuring white piping as she held onto a bar filled with weights and squatted low for several reps in front of a mirror. She paired her workout shorts with a darker gray racerback sports bra, which gave her followers a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. Lewin finished off her sporty look with a pair of darker heather gray and black tennis shoes with white around the bottom.

The blond bombshell kept her hair simple for the workout with a high ponytail. Several pieces fell around her neck and face as she sweated to the upbeat workout music, which played in the background.

Lewin also showed off her dance skills at the end of her set after she placed the weights back on the rack. For a few beats, she shook her hips and her buns to the beat, and then laughed right before the clip ended.

In the caption of the video, the model shared her struggle with a recent knee injury. Lewin explained how she lost as much as 30 percent of her buns’ volume due to being unable to train her lower body as much as she usually did before suffering the setback. She also explained how carefully using the correct form has helped her get back on track with less knee pain as she rehabilitated after the injury.

Lewin’s followers on the popular social media platform responded positively to her video and its message. With over 659,000 views, the video also wracked up more than 81,000 likes. Plus, hundreds took the time to drop an uplifting response for the fitness model.

“I actually think you look great before and now. It’s so hard to maintain such a lean shape all year round, and you do a pretty good job at it. Don’t stress” encouraged one Instagram user.

“Injuries are tough to get over, but I know you’ll keep improving Michelle!” another fan wrote.

“Even 30% off, you still are #goals, Michelle!” gushed a third follower.

“I think you look great and you’re doing a great job love watching your workouts. Praying for a full recovery,” a fourth fan declared.

Many fans also shared fire emoji and other words of encouragement for the model as she continued her injury rehabilitation.