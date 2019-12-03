Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Stuns In Half-Lowered Crop Top In New Photo

Georgia Gibbs shared a new update to her Instagram feed from a recent photo shoot, and her 700,000-plus followers are loving it.

On Monday, December 2, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a slideshow of two black-and-white snippets of the shoot in which she showed off quite a bit of skin as well as a lot of confidence.

The first snapshot sees Gibbs with her right side to the camera. She looked over her shoulder at the onlooker, shooting a fierce, bold gaze, with her lips pursed in a defiant — and seductive — way.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wore a simple white crop top with thin straps that are meant to go over the wearer’s shoulders. However, the model opted to leave her straps loose as the top is folding over her torso. As it does so, it leaves quite a bit of cleavage on display, showing that Gibbs chose to forgo a bra as well. The top stops just below her chest, exposing her toned abs.

The camera captured Gibbs from the waist up, preventing the viewer from getting a full glimpse of what she wore on her lower body.

In her caption, the model indicated that she did this particular shoot with photographer Bryan Whitely the last time she was in New York City.

Gibbs wore her hair pulled back in a high casual bun, with the exception of a loose strand at the front that brushed over her forehead and eyes. Because the photo is in black-and-white, the colors of her makeup aren’t clear. However, it is easy to see that the model wore dark mascara and a touch of bronzer or blush, which helped showcase her high cheekbones in the shot.

The second photo added to the post is closer shot of Gibbs focusing on her face. The model is tilting her head back as she looks slightly down into the camera with her lips parted a bit.

Loading...

The post proved to be quite a popular one. In under a day of going live, the photos attracted more than 13,600 likes and upwards of 180 comments.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Gibbs’ beauty and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo shoot. Commenters also used the opportunity to engage with the model’s caption as she asked her fans to share which of the two snapshots they liked best.

“Can I choose both?” one user wrote.

“Simply gorgeous. Love both [red heart emoji] hope you’re enjoying NYC. I hear it’s magical this time of year,” said another fan.