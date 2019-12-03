Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Sexy Shoulders & Is Breathtaking In Black Feathers And Sequins

Multi-talented entertainer Jennifer Lopez posed in a breathtaking black feathered and sequined gown that showed off her sexy shoulders in a dynamic new snap uploaded to Instagram.

The Hustlers star shared the pic of her outfit for the Gotham Independent Film Awards, where she was being honored for her work in the aforementioned movie, which was nominated in the category of Best Feature Film.

While her film might not have won the big prize, losing to the flick Marriage Story, Jennifer appeared to have won an even bigger coup, one of the most glamorous attendees of the evening’s festivities.

The midnight black and silver dress, which featured a sheer, one-shoulder panel, was absolutely covered in feathers and sparkles on the bodice, through to the garment’s waist and down to the floor.

The entertainer paired this stunning ensemble with an intricate updo. Her hair, which was slicked back away from her face, was pinned into a design styled close to the head in what appeared to be separately styled buns.

Jennifer’s dramatic eye makeup was highlighted by a neutral makeup palette with just a hint of sparkle and nude lips. Stunning diamond earrings in a fan shape with two solo drops finished off the overall look, complemented by a tiny black clutch purse with silver accents.

Hola! Magazine reported that the dress was designed by Ralph & Russo.

Fans on Instagram were very complimentary of the singer’s look. The photo, which has been liked over 1 million times, was filled with positive remarks in the image’s accompanying comments section.

“You gonna do this to me on a MONDAY!!!” said one fan, followed by five fire emojis.

A second fan commented on the star’s dynamic fashion choice, “slaying everything” followed by a black heart to mirror the color choice of Jennifer’s dress.

“Drop dead stunning,” said a third fan.

Prior to that glorious post, Jennifer shared a photo of herself getting ready for what she called “another day” and wished everyone a happy Monday.

In the above photo, Jennifer is getting glammed up by her fashion team. While it does not say where the fashionista was headed, the singer, actress, and producer once again slayed Instagram in a high-necked gold and black dress adorned with intricate beading and design of flowers that traveled all the way down to her wrists.

Jennifer continues to be honored for her work in Hustlers. There has been Oscar buzz for her portrayal of Ramona, who teams up with down-on-her-luck stripper Dorothy (Constance Wu) in order to steal money from wealthy clients. If she was indeed nominated for a golden statuette, it would be her first nod from the members of the Academy Awards panel of voters.