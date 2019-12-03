Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Jeans

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers with a shot of herself in a pair of tight jeans and a revealing white top. The picture highlighted Anna’s partnership with online retailer Fashion Nova, and she was advertising the brand’s Cyber Monday sale.

In the snap, Anna stood outside in a snow-covered wonderland that showcased the beauty of her home base, Sweden. The blond beauty rocked a pair of light-wash, high-waisted jeans that clung to every inch of her curves. The jeans were a skinny fit that remained tight all the way down her shapely calves. She tucked the bottoms of her jeans into a pair of brown ankle boots with a chunky block heel that added a few extra inches to her height.

She paired the jeans with a white top that dipped low in the front, revealing a hint of her cleavage as well as her white bra strap. She wore a delicate necklace to draw a bit of additional attention to her ample assets. Then, she topped off the entire outfit with a furry white coat that appeared warm and cozy. She allowed the coat to slip slightly down her shoulders so her full outfit and toned physique were still visible. Anna’s long platinum locks were down in a curled style, and she rocked her usual makeup, which consists of a subtle smoky eye and pale pink lips.

The blond bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of her look, and the post received over 116,500 likes within just 17 hours. Fellow blond beauty Hilde Osland liked the post as well. Many of Anna’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Actual winter princess,” one follower commented, loving the combination of the frosty background with Anna’s beauty.

“You look amazing, Anna!” another fan added.

“Sweet winter fashion look. I really love the way this picture turned out,” one follower said.

“This style is amazing truly in love with your outfit,” another fan who loved Anna’s overall vibe commented.

While Anna shares snaps in plenty of outfits that reveal some major skin, the Swedish stunner isn’t afraid to showcase the beauty of the seasons in her pictures. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a very similar white crop top and tight gray leggings. Though she could have easily taken the picture at home in her bedroom, she opted to snap it while standing outside in the “first snow” of the season.