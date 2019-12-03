Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Bikini Body In Tropical Getaway Photo

Model Kelly Gale put her bikini body on display in her latest Instagram update in which she wore a skimpy bikini on a tropical getaway.

Kelly’s update consisted of two very different photos. The first snap showed her relaxing on a hammock positioned over the ocean in a red bikini while enjoying the warm weather. The second picture showed her bundled up with a thick scarf and hat braving chilly temperatures in Stockholm.

In the caption, Kelly was lamenting the cold weather and dreaming of warmer days like the one when she was wearing the bikini. She did not say where the photo was taken, but wherever it was, it looked like a tropical paradise as she lounged on the hammock seeming not to have a care in the world.

The first photo captured Kelly’s entire body as she lounged on the hammock. Her red bikini left little to the imagination and featured a classic triangle top that accentuated her ample chest. A ring situated between the cups drew the eye to her chest and abdomen. The low-rise bottoms called attention to her curvy hips. Kelly’s arms were over her head in a pose that accentuated her hourglass shape and her long, lean legs. Her chiseled abs popped as she bent one knee slightly.

The beauty’s hair was down in waves and she sported a pair of sunglasses on her face. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

The bikini snap was a drastic change from the photo in which Kelly was practically hidden behind a scarf and reflective sunglasses. The photo was a close-up selfie, and her head in the thick hat was the only thing visible in the picture.

Many of the beauty’s fans commented on the weather where they were, but others took a moment to remark about how incredible she looked in the bikini.

“So damn beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous,” said a second fan.

“Absolute bod goals,” said a female follower.

There an be no denying that the model has a fabulous figure. The beauty’s Instagram page is filled with photos that show her looking incredible in all kinds of outfits. That being said, her body seems to be made for bikinis. From the looks of it, she owns dozens of two-piece swimsuits and apparently prefers to be wearing them in warmer temperatures rather than being wrapped up in winter clothing trying to stay warm in freezing temperatures.