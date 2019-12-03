Lisa Morales Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Array Of Dresses For Fashion Nova Sale

Lisa Morales is taking full advantage of Fashion Nova’s 90 percent off discount. The fitness guru flaunted her amazing figure in four slinky dresses in a video that she shared on Instagram. It seems as if Morales is getting ready for the festive season and gave her fans a free fashion show to boot.

The Cuban wore her hair in a deep side-part and allowed her soft, loose curls to cascade down her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup that included a bold brow, smoky eye, and bronzer swept across her temple, cheekbones, and nose. Morales accentuated her lips with a brown shade of lipstick.

It seemed as if Lisa was wearing an assortment of pretty cocktail dresses, perfect for the many gatherings and functions at this time of the year. The first feathery dress that she wore was a sparkly affair in a sequinned nude fabric. The tiny dress hugged Lisa’s curves in all the right places and showed off her cleavage and legs. She even did a few salsa dance moves in the outfit.

Lisa brought out her inner vixen in an off-the-shoulder velvet red dress. The Instagram model looked fierce in the formal number and strutted her stuff in the hallway. The big red sash not only added a fun element, but it also drew attention to Lisa’s tiny waist.

Next up, Lisa wore a pretty purple dress with a cowl neck. It also had an interesting drawstring hemline. The dress cleverly highlighted Lisa’s cleavage and toned legs, and she paired it with a stunning handbag before blowing kisses to her fans.

Lisa rocked her final glittering ensemble. The plum-colored dress looked amazing on her frame. Lisa accessorized the bodycon dress with a simple gold chain and bangle. She looked ravishing and confidently twirled for the camera as she flaunted her figure.

Of course, Lisa’s 2.3 million followers loved the video. More than 13,000 people liked her latest offering, while others commented on the clip. Lisa’s fans gushed about her looks, and compliments for the Latina beauty streamed in.

“Love them all! I love all of them! You look fabulous! Love your modeling videos! Keep shining!” one fan said.

Another fan was so inspired by Lisa’s different looks that she bemoaned the fact that she had already put in an order at Fashion Nova. Lisa’s outfits were making her have second thoughts.